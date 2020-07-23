Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 25, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on July 25:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD610 - The WildsWhat could be better than getting up-close animal encounters with wildlife from Africa, Asia and North America? Doing it all in one place, right here in the ole' US of A! That's exactly what Jungle Jack has in store on this adventure to The Wilds, in southeastern Ohio! Check out rare creatures like Takin, Asian One-Horned Rhino, White Rhino, Wild Dogs, Cheetah and whole lot more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD704 - Exploring El ValleIn Panama's fertile volcanic valley, El Valle, Jack comes face-to-face with critically endangered Panamanian Golden Frogs and other rare and unique amphibians, before zip-lining though valley! Jack also visits a nearby Cacao plantation to learn ancient harvesting techniques and meet the neighboring wildlife.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD602 - Okavango DeltaCome along with Jungle Jack as he braves the waters of Botswana's Okavango Delta! The world's largest inland delta provides a beautiful home to thriving wildlife like Crocs, Hippos and Elephants. Then Jack hits the safari truck to explore the nearby landscape where he meets rare African Wild Dogs and elusive Leopards!THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL317 - "Deadliest Old House?"Deck boss and aspiring captain Edgar Hansen from Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch: Bering Sea is a special guest. When he's not doing the most dangerous job in the world, he is a DIY guy who loves home renovation. To assess his skills, Tom Silva puts Edgar to work patching cracks in the horsehair plaster walls at the front entry, then Richard shows him how the PEX tubing we are using for the water lines needs to be "fished" through the building.JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD104 - Hippo PowerKnown to be aggressive and dangerous, hippos are also fiercely protective of their young. Watch as mother hippos in Africa risk everything to keep their newly born calves away from predators, both in and out of the water. As the dry season approaches, the hippos must come together to save themselves.DID I MENTION INVENTION?210 - Ski Jump Slip N SlideHost Alie Ward shows us: That you can now print your pancakes. The device pulling power from rivers. The physics behind an extreme slip and slide. And, windmills the size of a flea could revolutionize electric power.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16

