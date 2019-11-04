Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 11/4-11/8
Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Nov. 4. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 4: Undiscovered fashion designers dress Tamron the entire week. Plus, Sunny Hostin on her new show, "Truth About Murder," and journalist and author Alicia Menendez ("The Likeability Trap").
Tuesday, Nov. 5: The incredible story of a courageous woman who escaped from a notorious serial killer and saved countless others; plus the serial killer's ex-wife. And Tamron continues to highlight undiscovered fashion designers as they dress Tamron.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Why are so many police officers taking their own lives? Personal stories of survival and what is being done to combat this crisis. And Tamron continues to highlight undiscovered fashion designers as they dress Tamron.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Astrology: believers, deniers and those who will not make a move if the stars do not align. And Tamron continues to highlight undiscovered fashion designers as they dress Tamron.
Friday, Nov. 8: Fashion designer Andre Leon Talley. Plus, author Eve Rodsky ("Fair Play") on her solution to fixing unequal labor at home. And Tamron wraps up her new fashion week with another undiscovered fashion talent.
From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.
"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.
For times and channels, visit www.TamronHallShow.com. Follow the show on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
