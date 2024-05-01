Feature: Beyond the Ellys - Explore SARTA and Its New Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacramento’s vibrant arts community is thriving and full of entertainment options to choose from. While we are lucky to have so many professional selections, it becomes easy to overlook the community theatres that put out quality productions and that need our support. One local organization, SARTA, strives to bring attention and funding to these theatres in a variety of ways.

Once known primarily for the Elly Awards (Sacramento’s version of the Tony Awards), SARTA moved away from those in an effort to focus on other projects. Their recently launched Youth Educational Scholarships, or YES Program, enables young actors to attend theatre workshops or classes. Another program, Tonight Starring!, encourages actors and directors from minority communities to share new works. Their newest endeavor allocates micro-grants to community theatres and artists who are producing new, original works.

In addition to their evolving purpose, SARTA continues to provide a central database of information on the current community theatre offerings, including shows, auditions, and other events. Board member Kate Pratt says of supporting the theatres within an eighty-mile radius of Sacramento, “We’re hoping to continue expanding our production capabilities while elevating local BIPOC voices. We need the support of the community to continue to expand.”

If you are interested in supporting SARTA or becoming a part of SARTA leadership, please email sarta@sarta.com. More information on ways to support this community organization may be found at sarta.com.

Photo credit: Kate Pratt

