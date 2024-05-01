BWW Q&A: Paula Nunez on IF I CRY, A Surreal Dance Journey Through Frida Kahlo's Mind at Tampa City Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke to Paula Nuñez about IF I CRY, the story about the life of Frida Kahlo, a captivating collaboration featuring dancers, music, and even mariachis!

The production will be presented at the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 5 at 4:00 pm.

Paula Nuñez is a Faculty in the School of Theatre and Dance at the University of South Florida and an award-winning choreographer whose career spans for 30 years as a creator, educator and director. Nuñez is a former principal company member of the International Ballet of Caracas, Ballet Nuevo Mundo, and the Cleveland Ballet, San Jose. In 1992, Nuñez co-founded the well-known "Fundación Ballet de las Americas" now in residence at the Teresa Carreno Cultural Performing Arts Center in Caracas, Venezuela.

Ms. Nunez founded Tampa City Ballet School in 2002 and she has directed and choreographed numerous commissions, short films, and collaborations with various international and local organizations.

Her works bring artistic investigation and quality experimental programs performed in various spaces in unconventional settings outside the theater walls. In 2012 Nunez launched a community engagement initiative, "On Your Feet". This program offers scholarships and high-quality dance education in collaboration with well-known organizations such as the University Area Community Development and their research-based prevention and diversion program. for youth. Nunez's mission is to create a collaborative model integrating intergenerational and intercultural productions, demonstrating the alchemy between disciplines, creators, and performers. She has made a significant impact on the cultural landscape of Tampa Bay. Nuñez received numerous awards for her teaching, choreography, and contributions to the arts and was nominated for the prestigious City of Tampa's Hispanic Heritage Award. Her dedication to fostering innovation and community engagement through dance has contributed to Florida's social and cultural life. Her work cultivates the power of the dance arts to heal.

Can you share some insights on your journey from being a principal company member of various ballet companies to becoming an artistic director?

After dedicating years to dancing, I found myself drawn to the art of teaching, eager to share my passion and knowledge with future dancers. As I embarked on this new journey, I discovered a profound interest in choreography, realizing its power to convey narratives through movement. This journey has ignited my desire to create meaningful stories through dance.

What inspired you to found the Tampa City Ballet School in 2002?

I previously operated a ballet school in Venezuela that offered a program for underserved children, inspired by El Sistema, a renowned social music program established by Maestro Jose Antonio Abreu in Venezuela. Upon relocating to Tampa, I aimed to replicate this successful model, providing aspiring young dancers with the same opportunities available to children back in Venezuela. Many of the students from our program have gone on to dance in some of the world's most prestigious companies or further their studies in professional career development.

How does your work with Tampa City Ballet differ from your previous experiences in Caracas and San Jose?

In contrast to the classical ballet companies I danced for, Tampa City Ballet has a contemporary focus. My aim was to cultivate avant-garde, cutting-edge choreography that transcended classical ballet, telling stories that resonate with audiences and evoke emotions. TCB spearheads Tampa's integration into the global dance movement, championing diversity, nurturing emerging artists, and engaging the community in the creative process. It's different from my previous experience because TCB is continuously engaged in cultivating collaborations across all arts, producing works in varied spaces, and various forms including via film, outdoors, at historic sites, and in museum spaces. My mission is to create a collaborative model integrating intergenerational and intercultural productions, demonstrating the alchemy between disciplines, creators, and performers.

Could you tell us more about the "On Your Feet" initiative and its impact on the local community?

“On Your Feet” began in 2012 as a small project created to introduce the community to the joy of dance. Research shows, dance helps children develop creative expression, abstract thinking, problem solving and social skills. TCB also serves the adult and retiree community offering mobility and wellness classes. Realizing the incredible community impact, TCB began a collaboration with University Area Community Development Corporation in 2015 (UACDC), a children and family development non-profit, offering “On Your Feet” within their programming. The partnership has proved fruitful and is going on into its 8th year. “On Your Feet” provides training for promising dancers by facilitating full or partial scholarships. Most students access scholarships through the program. The success of this program has been outstanding, and dancers from its programs have moved on to receive full tuition college scholarships.

What is the concept behind the upcoming performance, "If I Cry" and how does it explore Frida Kahlo's life?

"If I Cry" is a moving performance that delves into the complex life and profound artistry of Frida Kahlo. Drawing inspiration from Kahlo's diaries, the performance immerses the audience in a surreal journey through the artist's challenges, resilience, and unwavering spirit. The work is powerful. It is artistically rigorous, and emotionally engaging, as it grapples with heavy themes of human hardship, life, psychological complexity, relationships, love and hope.

Can you discuss some of the challenges and rewards of choreographing a production that combines dance, music, and mariachis?

My work actively seeks collaborations with artists and disciplines, valuing the organic nature of these partnerships where every collaborator influences the creative process, resulting in richer outcomes. While integrating different artistic pieces into a cohesive whole presents a challenge, the rewards of collaboration are plentiful. Integrating multiple artistic disciplines allows for the creation of multi-dimensional works that captivate audiences, elevating the overall artistic experience. Collaborators for this performance include violinist and composer Nick Ewing, Mariachi Guadalupe, Fashion Designer Amalia Bracho, and Wattaka Choir.

Can you share some of your future plans or projects for Tampa City Ballet?

After this 6th season closing performance, TCB will focus on growing the board and hiring key personnel. TCB will be hosting its summer intensive program in July, followed by ERA, a Creative Development Space, where choreographers and dance researchers with a passion for movement can bring their visions and blossom into the next generation of dance pioneers. TCB’s 7th season will formally open in September with Dance Now, our second dance festival at Water Works Park where we celebrate multicultural dance groups in Tampa Bay. In October, we will bring back “Carmen”. For the holidays, we have our traditional family classic, “The Nutcracker.” The season will close with “La Setima”, the last trilogy of 7th Avenue and Ybor. TCB is also working closely with Visit Tampa Bay, the City of Tampa, and Tampa's Downtown Partnership on developing new programs for public engagement with the art of dance.

