Previews: SOUTHLAKE BY MIKE BYHAM at Script 2 Stage 2 Screen

Ben Rector and Cody Fry will be gracing the stage alongside the Minnesota Orchestra at Minnesota Orchestra Hall on June 15th and 16th, 2024.

The play begins with two young soldiers on a battleground in Viet Nam in the early 70’s. We follow one of the soldiers to Southlake, Texas, where he marries and settles down on a farm.Oftentimes a life can be described by a few big moments, separated by quiet time in-between. These moments alter life’s trajectory and leave indelible imprints on the psyche. We peek in on the life-defining moments of Randall Scott, the Vietnam veteran who with his young pregnant wife Rose settled into the quiet farming suburb of Southlake, Texas, in the early 1970’s. Told through scenes that alternate between the early 70’s and 2022, it’s a story of love, regret, change and redemption. Oh, and there’s a ghost!

Local actors Rupert Smith, Jesus Sandoval, Jana Giboney, Sabastian Reva, Jessica Lenz and Steve Giboney will bring the 70-minute play to life under the direction of Stan Jenson. Dori Smith stage manages. The production is overseen by S2S2S Artistic Director Steve Fisher. The playwright plans to travel from Texas to Rancho Mirage to see his play performed for the first time, and importantly, to listen to comments from the audience during the traditional Q&A after each performance.

Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD), 72425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage. Tickets are $15 cash or check at the door, or they may be purchased via PayPal on the website: www.script2stage2screen.com . Will Call reservations can be made at script2stage2screen@gmail.com.

About Script2Stage2Screen:Script2Stage2Screen is an innovative performing arts organization for the development of original productions on the stage. Formed in 2010 by a small group of playwrights, S2S2S started as a vehicle to premiere original plays. Since then, it has developed into a diverse performing arts organization in the Coachella Valley with the mission of highlighting social justice, families, sexual equality, the dignity of humankind, and the joy and humor of life.

Playwright’s Bio: Mike Byham is a Pittsburgh native currently living in North Texas. He has recently returned to the theatre scene as a playwright following a 20+ year hiatus (primarily spent as a soccer dad). Mike’s plays have won multiple awards including the Little Theatre of Alexandria National One-Act Play contest, Theatre Off the Square Aspiring Playwrights' New Works, Crafton Hills New Works, Pittsburgh New Works, ThinkTankTYA Playwrights Festival, Old Opera House New Voices, Long Beach Playhouse New Works, New Works of Merit, TWO: Summer Shorts, Brewster Theatre Company Playwrights’ Festival, Big Idea Theatre One-Act Festival, The SAUK: Plays in Development, SE Texas Festival of New Plays, Garry Marshall Theatre, Southwest Theatre Production, and Market House Theatre, among others. Mike’s full-length comedy THE UP AND DOWN DETECTIVE AGENCY is available online via Stage-Write Plays publishing. Mike is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Director’s Bio: This is Stan Jenson's second directing assignment with S2S2S. Last year’s The Bold and Bob was found hilarious by audiences and garnered three DTL nominations, with one win. During Stan’s 12 years in the Coachella Valley, he has appeared with most of the community theatres with roles such as Daddy Warbucks in Annie (Desert Theatreworks), Mayor Shinn in The Music Man (Palm Canyon Theatre) and Senex in Forum (COD at the McCallum). He has been acting for 62 years and has directed at least a dozen plays during that time. He has recorded over 45 audio books, most of them available on Audible.

