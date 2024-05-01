Review: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - A Vibrant Tribute to a Legend at Old National Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, gracing the stage of the illustrious Murat Theatre, is an exhilarating journey through the life and music of one of the most iconic figures in the history of popular music. Spanning two acts, this production not only celebrates Tina Turner's unparalleled talent but also delves into the personal triumphs and tribulations that defined her extraordinary career. In this review, we will explore the production's standout elements while offering a neutral perspective on its portrayal of the legendary singer and the key figures in her life.

From a production standpoint, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical excels in capturing the essence of Tina Turner's electrifying performances. The set design by Mark Thompson and lighting by Bruno Poet is a visual feast, seamlessly transporting the audience from the humble beginnings of Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to the glittering concert stages where Tina became a global sensation. Through the use of innovative lighting and multimedia elements, the production creates a vivid and immersive experience, immersing the audience in Tina's world.

Furthermore, the costume design deserves special mention for its meticulous attention to detail. From the fringe-adorned dresses of Tina's early career to the glamorous ensembles of her stadium-filling concerts, each costume change is a testament to Tina's evolving style and indomitable spirit. The wardrobe not only honors Tina Turner's iconic looks but also serves as a visual representation of her resilience and empowerment.

At the heart of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is the portrayal of its titular character, portrayed by the talented Ari Groover. With a voice that soars and a stage presence that commands attention, Groover delivers a mesmerizing performance as Tina Turner. From the soulful ballads that tug at the heartstrings to the high-energy dance numbers that ignite the stage, Groover captures the essence of Tina's musicality with authenticity and flair. With every note and every movement, Groover channels Tina's passion and determination, paying homage to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll in every performance.

Equally impressive is Roz White's portrayal of Zelma Bullock, Tina's mother. With warmth and depth, White brings to life the unconditional love and unwavering support that defined Zelma's relationship with her daughter. Through tender moments and poignant exchanges, White adds emotional depth to the narrative, highlighting the importance of family amidst adversity.

However, it's Deon Releford-Lee's portrayal of Ike Turner, Tina's former husband and musical partner, that truly captivates. With complexity and nuance, Releford-Lee embodies Ike's charisma and charm, as well as his darker tendencies. While the character of Ike is undoubtedly flawed, Releford-Lee humanizes him, allowing the audience to glimpse the complexities of their tumultuous relationship.

In conclusion, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical delivers an exhilarating theatrical experience that celebrates the enduring legacy of a music icon. With stellar production values, standout performances, and a soundtrack that will have you dancing in your seat, this production pays homage to Tina Turner's remarkable journey with authenticity and reverence. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to her music, Tina is sure to leave you inspired by the indomitable spirit of its legendary protagonist.

