Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/18-5/22

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 18-22.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, May 18 - Actress LAURA LINNEY returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Ozark"; and fresh off of Sunday night's epic grand finale, Kelly and Ryan welcome this year's "AMERICAN IDOL" WINNER. Also, "Live's You In The Q Week!" begins, with daily tips for taking care of yourself during quarantine. The week kicks off with DR. MELINA JAMPOLIS talking about self-care super foods.







Tuesday, May 19 - Kelly and Ryan chat with DEBI MAZAR about the series "Younger," the "AMERICAN IDOL" RUNNER-UP performs and DR. DORIS DAY shares self-care skin repair tips for "Live's You In The Q Week!"







Wednesday, May 20 - Kelly and Ryan talk with actor DARREN CRISS about the series "Royalties," and KATIE BROWN returns with DIY relaxation and meditation crafts as "Live's You In The Q Week!" continues.







Thursday, May 21 - Actress DEBRA MESSING returns to "Live" to talk about the podcast "The Dissenters." Kelly and Ryan once again present "Live's 'American Idol' Encore" with a performance from a Top 7 fan favorite chosen by "Live"'s viewers. Also, MONICA MANGIN shares self-care bargains for "Live's You In the Q Week!"







Friday, May 22 - "Feel Good Friday" returns on "Live" as Kelly and Ryan talk with another "Helping Hero" and share a "Good News Story of the Day." Also, Kelly and Ryan catch up with "Twin Cities Live" host STEVE PATTERSON; and "Live's You In The Q Week!" concludes with "Yoga in the Q!" with ADRIENE MISHLER.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories