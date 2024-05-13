Seth Meyers Renews Deal; Will Host Late Night Show Through 2028

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seth Meyers has renewed his deal with NBCUniversal to host “Late Night with Seth Meyers” through 2028. Meyers’ Sethmaker Shoemeyers production company has also extended its deal with Universal Studio Group to produce content across NBCUniversal platforms.

Meyers recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary as host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The Emmy Award-nominated show launched on Feb. 24, 2014.

“Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as ‘A Closer Look’ and ‘Day Drinking,’” said KATIE Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of ‘Late Night.’"

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” has received two Critics Choice Awards, seven Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 11 Emmy nominations for the show and its digital series, “Corrections.” The show airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Comments