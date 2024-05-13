Tickets to SAVOR AFTER HOURS in Chicago Starring Val Chmerkovskiy on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago will present SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensation and three-time winner of “Dancing with the Stars” Val Chmerkovskiy. The show will debut in Chicago for a limited six-week engagement beginning July 9. After electrifying audiences last summer in Napa, California, the one-of-a-kind theatrical experience crafted for Chicago audiences entertains and tells a thrilling story through dance, passion and a zest for all of life’s moments. SAVOR After Hours will run through August 18 at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

TICKET INFORMATION

Groups of 10+ are now on sale by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Broadway In Chicago subscribers can add tickets to their subscription by clicking here. Single tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, May 15. Ticket prices range from $50 - $114 with a select number of premium seats and special experiences including meet and greet opportunities. For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Star and Co-producer, Chmerkovskiy has been instrumental in the show’s success as one of the key creative team members. “It has been incredibly rewarding helping to shape this show and seeing the joy it brings to audiences," says Chmerkovskiy, who recently won Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” (with dance partner Xochitl Gomez). “Chicago is one of my favorite cities and the perfect backdrop for the next chapter of SAVOR After Hours.”

Chmerkovskiy will welcome co-stars during the run including spouse Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach and her partner Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev; all of whom are fellow professional dancers on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jenna is a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, U.S. National Youth 10 Dance Champion and three-time Best Dancer Winner at various Break The Floor Nationals. She appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” seasons 18-32, winning her first mirrorball with Adam Rippon (season 26); and, she was the first to be paired with a same-sex partner (Jojo Siwa). Daniella is an EMMY-nominated choreographer and “Dancing with the Stars” champion and spouse Pasha has been a “Dancing with the Stars” finalist. As dance partners for 15 years, they have choreographed for “So You Think You Can Dance” and won prestigious international dance championships. Artem is an EMMY-nominated choreographer and actor who appeared on the first series of “So You Think You Can Dance” and was Ryan Gosling's body double in the blockbuster film "La La Land." He is a “Dancing with the Stars” regular and won season 29 with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Chmerkovskiy premiered the show in Napa last year with his brother Maks who has previously performed in SAVOR After Hours and is a dance champion, choreographer, Broadway performer and actor who has competed on 15 seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.”

SAVOR After Hours is an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion and the art of savoring every single moment. Hailed by Broadway World as "Sensory Perfection," SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave audiences awestruck.

SAVOR After Hours is the creation of Director, Writer and Producer Mark “Swany” Swanhart, who started his extensive professional history in the Chicago area and trained with legendary Choreographer and Director of Chicago’s renowned Hubbard Street Dance Company, Sherry Zunker. His choreography for Celine Dion's tour and Cirque du Soleil is “100 percent Chicago-influenced,” says Swanhart. With an extensive entertainment career as an accomplished choreographer, writer, director and producer for stage, film and television, Swanhart’s endeavors also include the “Dancing with the Stars Live” Tour and Baz Luhrmann’s production of “Puccini’s La Boheme.”

For SAVOR After Hours tickets, showtimes, casting and more information, visit savorafterhours.com.

Star performers: July 9-21: Val, Jenna, Artem. July 23-Aug 4: Pasha, Daniella, Artem. Aug 6-18: Val, Jenna.

Comments