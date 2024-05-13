DOWNTON ABBEY 3 Officially in the Works with Paul Giamatti, Dominic West, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following Imelda Staunton's recent statements about a third DOWNTON ABBEY film, it has been confirmed that another installment in the franchise is indeed happening.

The film is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, as well as produced by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge.

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era which followed the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith return for the third film, alongside exciting new additions Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, and many other fan favorites. Though Staunton suggested that this will be the "final film," that has yet to be confirmed, as does her participation in the sequel. Staunton wasn't in the original series but has appeared in both films.

Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson, a character he played in the season four Christmas Special. He joins the film on the heels of his Oscar- nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s, The Holdovers. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

In addition to his television work, Fellowes wrote the book for musicals like Mary Poppins and School of Rock. DOWNTON ABBEY started as an ITV series in 2010, also airing on PBS. The series ran for six seasons and has spawned two other films previously.

The franchise has seen several theatre actors appearing throughout its iterations, including Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle, Dan Stevens, Dominic West, and more.

Since the series wrapped up, Fellowes has begun working on The Gilded Age, an American period drama starring numerous Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Kelli O'Hara, Cynthia Nixon, Donna Murphy, and more.

