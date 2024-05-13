Buena Vista Social Orchestra is Coming to San Francisco's Curran Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, under the direction of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos—original orchestra leader, composer, and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club—will be coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. as part of a 23-date U.S. tour.

Tickets are available beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.broadwaysf.com.



The exciting, new stage production—featuring three additional original players from throughout the history of The Buena Vista Social Club—continues the legacy of the illustrious group in 2024. Brought to the U.S. by the School of Sacred Knowledge, The Buena Vista Social Orchestra aims to keep the arts, music, and culture of Cuba alive with a colorful show featuring a repertoire pulled from the greatest hits, many of which were composed by Ramos, and deep-dive cuts, including music from the Grammy-winning, self-titled Buena Vista Social Club album, released in 1997 and enshrined into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.



In addition to his work with the Buena Vista Social Club, Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos has served long stints in the world-class ensembles Estrellas de Arieto and Afro-Cuban Allstars. His musical journey and history is brought into focus throughout the critically acclaimed 1999 documentary Buena Vista Social Club. Aguaje performed on the World Circuit recordings of Buena Vista Social Club and Afro-Cuban Allstars as well as the solo albums of fellow ensemble members Ibrahim Ferrer, Ruben Gonzales and Omara Portuondo. The 73-year-old Cuban artist has been touring extensively since 1997 with various Buena Vista Social Club projects, including the Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, where he was a prominent member and musical director of the renowned production that brought the music of the original BVSC back into international prominence during the incredibly successful Adios Tour from 2014-2016.



For the inaugural tour from The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Aguaje (trombone, music director, conductor) is joined by an all-star ensemble including original BVSC members Luis “Betun” Mariano Valiente Marin (congas, bongo), Emilio Senon Morales Ruiz (piano), and Fabian Garcia (bass). Rounding out the lineup is Lorena Lazara Ramos Diaz (trombone, vocals), Aldo Isidro Miranda Alvarez (vocals), Geidi Chapman (vocals, guitar), Antonio Remigio Rubio Borayo (timbal, percussion), Rogelio Ricardo Oliva Orelly (emcee, vocals).



The magic of the Buena Vista Social Club initially became a worldwide phenomenon in 1997 when the ensemble of top-tier Cuban musicians released their eponymous, award-winning debut album. While critically lauded, album sales rose weekly beyond the specialist world music audience almost entirely by word-of-mouth – all who heard Buena Vista Social Club not only fell in love with the group’s irresistible sound but were inspired to play or recommend the album to everyone they knew. It was one of those rare records that transcended fads to sound timeless but utterly fresh. To date, the Buena Vista Social Club and related projects have amassed global sales over 50 million, making it the biggest-selling Cuban music project in history. As one critic put it, Buena Vista has become “world music’s equivalent of The Dark Side of the Moon.”



For more information on The Buena Vista Social Orchestra,

visit www.thebuenavistasocialorchestra.com

Comments