Video: See Colin Farrell in Sneak Peek of SUGAR Season Finale

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale of “Sugar.”

The eight-episode series stars Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, SAG Award nominee Kirby ("Sandman”), Amy Ryan ("The Wire”, Broadway's Doubt), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”), Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul"), Nate Corddry (“Mindhunter”), Sydney Chandler ("Don't Worry Darling”), and Alex Hernandez (“Invasion”).

Episode 108 (Season Finale) - “Farewell”: A shocking realization points Sugar toward a discovery that changes everything. The season finale premieres Friday, May 17 on Apple TV+.

Starring and executive produced by Farrell, "Sugar" is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

"Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal, following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin ("The Offer”), who also co-executive produces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

