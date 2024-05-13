Video: Watch Alexandra Billings in Trailer for QUEEN TUT, Releasing in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cinephobia Releasing has announced the North American release of the heartwarming, inspirational queer tale QUEEN TUT from director Reem Morsi and starring multi-award winning actress Alexandra Billings (Transparent) Queen Tut will arrive on DVD and VOD on June 11, with platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, VUDU, and more.

Described as "heartwarming and inspiring" (Anne Brodie, What She Said), Queen Tut follows Egyptian teenager Nabal (Ryan Ali), who, after the loss of his mother, leaves Cairo to live with his father in Toronto. Parachuted into the underground queer nightlife, he confronts his mother's death by taking up the ways of drag and becoming Queen T under the guidance of trans drag mother Malibu (Alexandra Billings).

“I was surprisingly captivated by Queen Tut, a family-friendly tale of a young man coming out in a supporting world of drag queens and trans people", said Ray Murray, President of Cinephobia Releasing. "I was uplifted and thoroughly entertained.”

Shot in the heart of Toronto's Gay Village, Queen Tut held its World Premiere at Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival, went on to screen at OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Miami, Out on Film Atlanta, the WAY OUT WEST Film Festival, and the Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The film was most recently nominated for multiple awards at the prestigious Canadian Screen Awards including Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy and Achievement in Music for Original Song.

Alongside Billings and Ali, Queen Tut features an ensemble cast of colorful character including Kiriana Stanton, Selena Vyle, and Thom Allison. The film is written by Abdul Malik, Bryan Mark, and Kaveh Mohebbi, with Lindsay Blair Goeldner and Shant Joshi as Producers. Executive Producers include Alexandra Billings alongside, Sonya Di Rienzo, Aeschylus Poulos, and Ingrid Veninger.

