New Film DANCE REVOLUTIONARIES Set For UK Cinema Release In June 2024

Yorke Dance Project is set to captivate UK audiences with the release of its remarkable new dance film, Dance Revolutionaries, on 26 June 2024. From Emmy-nominated director David Stewart, the film is a captivating exploration of raw emotion through dance set in stunning locations, with Portraits - a series of five solo dances, and an innovative production of the rarely-seen ballet, Sea of Troubles.

The two-part film delves into the emotive world of two dance visionaries, choreographers Robert Cohan and Kenneth MacMillan. Cohan's film work Portraits explores life's private moments, collaborating with and creating intimate portraits of each dancer. MacMillan's Sea of Troubles, inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, poignantly explores universal human emotions of grief, rage, jealousy and the drive for revenge.

Yorke Dance Project, in partnership with the Royal Ballet, and with award-winning artists Romany Pajdak, Dane Hurst, and Jonathan Goddard, produces and performs this extraordinary journey, providing unprecedented, close-up access to the revolutionary works of Cohan and MacMillan.

Yolande Yorke-Edgell, producer and artistic director at Yorke Dance Project, expressed her pride in the project, stating, "With Dance Revolutionaries we are paying homage to the trailblazing spirit of Cohan and MacMillan, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the movement, connecting to dancers and the drama on a deeper level. We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing these incredible and intimate works to the big screen."

Dance Revolutionaries will be in select UK cinemas from 26 June 2024.

