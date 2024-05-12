Photos: Go Inside Kevin Hart's HARTBEAT BRUNCH in Partnership with Netflix is a Joke Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kevin Hart’s global entertainment company Hartbeat brought together some of the best and brightest from across the comedy industry for its annual Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Fest on Saturday, May 11th in Beverly Hills, CA.

Check out photos below!

The event was attended by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat CEO Jay Levine, Bert Kreischer, Chelsea Handler, Jeff Ross, Sam Jay, Janelle James, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, Atsuko Okatsuka, London Hughes, T.I., Fortune Feimster, and many more.

Hartbeat’s long-standing partnership with Netflix includes some of their most successful films, documentaries and comedy specials, including the action thriller “LIFT” which became the #1 global movie on Netflix when it debuted in January 2024, as well as the documentary “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” and the G.R.O.A.T Tom Brady roast that premiered last week. Kevin Hart was also recently awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, marking the 25th recipient and youngest honoree to date. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award ceremony is now available to stream on Netflix, featuring performers Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

About Hartbeat

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform entertainment company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat delivers comedy through its three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, which finances, develops, and produces innovative content; Hartbeat Media, which connects with consumers around the world through events and the company’s expansive distribution network; and PULSE, the company’s entertainment studio and consultancy for brands. Hartbeat’s flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms, and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

Photo Credit: Natasha Campos on behalf of Getty

