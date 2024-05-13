Video: Watch New Trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV's FROG AND TOAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has released the trailer for season two of the adored animated kids and family series “Frog and Toad,” based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel, premiering on Friday, May 31.

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ("Our Flag Means Death," "The Connors") and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Simpsons," "Family Guy") lead the talented voice cast again as the titular characters Frog and Toad. This season also features returning appearances by Ron Funches ("Trolls"), Fortune Feimster ("Good Fortune," “Kenan”), Cole Escola ("Oh, Mary"), Aparna Nancherla ("The Great North"), John Hodgman ("Up Here"), Yvette Nicole Brown ("Disenchanted," “Act Your Age”), Stephen Tobolowsky ("The Goldbergs"), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), Selene Luna ("Coco"), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”) and Betsy Sodaro ("Duncanville").

“Frog and Toad” is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Season one was coined a Common Sense Top TV Pick of 2023 and nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award. Emmy Award winner Rob Hoegee ("Stillwater," "Niko & the Sword of Light") serves as showrunner for the series and Emmy Award-winning studio Titmouse (“Duck and Goose,” “Harriet the Spy,” “The Legend of Vox Machina”) produces the animation. Hoegee executive produces alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Scavengers Reign”), Antonio Canobbio (“Digman”) and Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”).

