New Ellen DeGeneres Comedy Special Coming From Netflix

Comedian, talk show host, actor and Emmy-Award winner Ellen DeGeneres is back with a brand new comedy special launching on Netflix later this year. This marks Ellen’s second stand-up with Netflix, after 2018’s Relatable.

In a quote, Ellen said: “To answer the questions everyone is asking me- Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”

Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix added: “There is nobody quite like Ellen. She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can't wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year.”

The special will be produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73.

Ellen will also begin a multi-city stand-up tour on June 19th, starting in San Diego, CA.

Ellen DeGeneres is a television icon and entertainment pioneer best known for hosting 19 seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show earned 64 Daytime Emmy® Awards including 12 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, crowning it the record holder in this category.

