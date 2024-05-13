Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg Join THE VOICE as Coaches

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a panel at today's NBCUniversal upfront presentation, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will be joining The Voice for Season 26.

Both musicians have appeared on the music competition series in the past, Snoop Dogg as a mega mentor in Season 20 and Bublé as an advisor to Team Blake in Season 3.

They round out the panel of coaches for the upcoming season, which includes Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani who are both set to return from past seasons. This will mark McEntire's third season as coach and Stefani's eighth.

Season 26 of The Voice is slated to return to NBC this fall. Season 25 is currently airing, with a new episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour semi-final.

This season, The Voice welcomes its first-ever coaching duo... and an all-new double chair! Award-winning country pop artists Dan + Shay join returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in the search for the country’s best undiscovered singers. Also streaming on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS, Mary Kouw/CBS, Scott Suchman, and Tracey Salazar

