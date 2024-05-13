Shout! Studios Acquires Home Entertainment and Digital Distribution Rights for PEE-WEE'S PLAYHOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shout! Studios announced they have once again acquired worldwide home entertainment, broadcast, and digital distribution rights for Paul Reubens’ groundbreaking TV series PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE.

In addition to re-acquiring the previously held rights, the studio has also newly acquired AVOD, or advertising supported video on demand, rights. In bringing the show to AVOD, Shout! Studios is expanding the studio’s distribution of the show in the home entertainment marketplace and a variety of digital entertainment platforms.



Shout! Studios now has extensive distribution rights to all 45 episodes of PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE as well as PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL. The announcement was made TODAY by Shout! Studios SVP of Marketing and Product Management Michael Ribas.



The AVOD distribution rollout for PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE includes Shout! TV™, the digital entertainment streaming service operated by Shout! Studios that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Non-Stop ’90s, and WILD West TV. A hallmark of Shout! TV™ channels is programming stunts consisting of original programming, marathons, viewing events, celebrations, sweepstakes, giveaways, and more. PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE marks a very special and welcome addition to the service’s slate of content. Special events will be announced later this year.



“We were thrilled to work with Paul Reubens to release PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE: THE COMPLETE SERIES Blu-ray box set and are excited to release the show on additional platforms, honoring his memory and sharing his genius with an even wider audience,” said Ribas. “PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE is an important touchstone of pop culture, and its incomparable offbeat humor continues to find new generations of fans.”



For over 25 years, the enormously popular character Pee-wee Herman and innovative television series PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE, created by and starring Paul Reubens, have captured a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers, young and old. Since its initial premiere on CBS in 1986, this multiple Emmy®-winning children’s program became Saturday morning appointment viewing for kids in the ’80s and ’90s and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist ever since. TV Guide named PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE “one of the top ten cult television classics of all time. “



PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE is an educational, artistic, and entertaining show that teaches kids important life lessons. Featuring innovative production design and brimming with Reubens’ rich original characters and humor, PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE is a magical place that sparks creativity and imagination—and brings joy to children and adults alike. The series features beloved regulars Cowboy Curtis (Laurence Fishburne), Reba the Mail Lady (S. Epatha Merkerson), Miss Yvonne (Lynne Marie Stewart), Captain Carl (Phil Hartman), The KING of Cartoons (William Marshall), Jambi the Genie (John Paragon), Ricardo (Vic Trevino) and Mrs. Rene (Suzanne Kent). And of course, Chairry, Pterri, Conky, Magic Screen, Clocky, Cool Cat, Dirty Dog, Chicky Baby, Penny, the Dinosaur family, and the rest of the gang!



Over the course of its original five-year run on television, PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE garnered 22 Emmys®, a Parent’s Choice Award, a TV Critics Award, and numerous other honors and accolades.

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com.

About SHOUT! TV

Shout! TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Scream Factory TV, Non-Stop ’90s, and WILD West TV, with more to come soon. Shout! TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at Shout-TV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku platform, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV channels are also available as branded channels on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, LG Channel, fuboTV, Tubi, Vizio, Twitch, XUMO and The CW.

Comments