Award-Winning Dark Comedy Series Takes Back Mother's Day with MILLION MOM WATCH PARTY

Staircase Productionz will present the premiere of acclaimed dark comedy series, 'HOT ANGRY MOM,' streaming on YouTube during the MILLION MOM WATCH PARTY, Thursday, May 16th, 2024 @ 7:30PM EST.

Reserve a spot at THE WATCH party HERE.

The award-winning series from badass mom-team writer/creator/star Mel House ("FBI: Most Wanted", "What the Constitution Means to Me") and director Clarissa de los Reyes (Tribeca Film Institute's 2020 Adrienne Shelly Filmmaker and 2021 Audience Choice Untold Stories Award Winner) follows a people-pleasing mom who discovers that anger is her superpower, when a video of her unleashing her long-suppressed rage becomes a viral sensation.

It also stars Eric Ruffin ("The Transfiguration," "WuTang: An American Saga"), Devin Haqq ("Law & Order," Emmy Nominated Producer), Ivory Aquino ("Batgirl," "When We Rise"), Welker White ("Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Irishman"), and Pun Bandhu ("Blue Bloods," Broadway's "Wit").

After screening world-wide at 23 festivals, including the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival, Hollyshorts Film Festival, and Dances with Films: New York and Los Angeles Film Festivals, where the digital series has been nominated for 51 awards, and won 20, including Best Dark Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Ensemble Cast, and an award for Representation of Women in Film, the creators have a fierce new mission: they are making HOT ANGRY MOM free and accessible to 1,000,000 moms!

Given its integral connection to the story & the fact that digital content has become for many mothers a lifeline to the world beyond motherhood, the creators decided that the best way to reach as many mothers as possible, was to make it free and accessible by streaming it on YouTube. So they are producing the MILLION MOM WATCH PARTY-an event intended to "take back Mother's Day" from the commercial lipservice of a culture that doesn't support mothers. Instead, they want to give mothers what THEY want-space to be seen, heard and valued, to get together with girlfriends, a stiff drink and laugh!

Moms worldwide can gather to watch 'HOT ANGRY MOM' during the MILLION MOM WATCH PARTY which will take place across the country on HOT ANGRY MOM's YouTube Channel. This event is an opportunity for moms to talk about mom rage and connect with the series' creators, cast and crew. Viewers can host their own watch parties, indulge in a VIP Cocktail (and mocktail) experience, and screen the award-winning dark comedy 'HOT ANGRY MOM.' All hosts will be entered to win HOT ANGRY MOM Merch.

Creator Mel House explains why moms need a series that rethinks rage as a source of empowerment: "The protagonist of 'HOT ANGRY MOM' is a people-pleasing mom, who shows us the cost of destructive anger myths that disconnect us from important information our bodies want us to know! Women have been enculturated to cut off our anger. We have been taught that it is ugly and destructive. But anger doesn't just go away because we try to avoid or suppress it. It turns inward, making us sick, or we explode in ways that are unhealthy."

Furthermore, says director Clarissa de los Reyes, "Our series takes place on the day after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was a powerful moment in our country when we saw the shocking difference between the ways men and women express anger and how our culture responds."

House adds, "'HOT ANGRY MOM' was inspired by my real life family, and role as a mom and middle-aged actress, and my journey to renegotiate my relationship with my own rage. Moms do so much invisible unpaid labor. They sacrifice their bodies, professional opportunities, wealth and often self-care to care for others. This isn't noble, it's unfair. There are big systemic changes that our country needs to make to fairly support caretakers."

The award-winning mom team shares that they are deeply moved by responses from women and moms, who are living with so much rage: "Everywhere we go, people tell us their stories. 'HOT ANGRY MOM' has really struck a nerve. We want to amplify the conversation around the ways that healthy anger can make us more authentic, help keep us safe, and become a source of transformational power. Though we can't give mothers what we all need-equal pay, affordable childcare, reproductive freedom or quality education for our kids in safe schools-through 'HOT ANGRY MOM,' we can certainly empower each other to demand the societal changes we so deserve. And that's one gift we'd really like to receive this Mother's Day!

Synopsis:

Marie (Mel House) is a people-pleasing New York City mom who thought she'd have money, success, and respect by middle-age. Instead, she's working too many survival jobs and failing to meet her family's expectations. But Marie's the kind of woman you can count on to swallow her anger and put on a bright fing smile. When she gets an opportunity to step into the role of a sexy powerful Goddess, Marie thinks she's finally getting what she deserves. But her world is turned upside down, when a video of her unleashing her long-suppressed rage becomes a viral sensation.

About Mel House

Mel House is an actress, comedian, voice teacher and the writer/creator behind the award-winning series HOT ANGRY MOM. Recently Mel guest starred on "FBI: Most Wanted" as Leah Wilson, played Heidi in "What the Constitution Means to Me" at Syracuse Stage, and toured internationally in Rome, Cagliari, Belgrade, Dublin, and NYC with "The Baby Monitor." Mel has played iconic roles from Shakespeare to Ibsen, working Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally, as well as originating roles for the web, film, and TV. Mel tells stories, makes jokes, and takes on projects that highlight queer and female stories, while promoting conversations around gender, power and sexuality. She is a proud member of the Actors Center Company, NYWIFT, VASTA, SAG/AFTRA, AEA, and a Certified Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework. She lives in the Bronx with her partner, Mother-in-Law, and 21-year-old son.

About Clarissa de los Reyes

Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Clarissa is an alumna of the Berlinale Talent Campus and has an MFA in Film Production from NYU where she was awarded a graduate fellowship in Cinematography. Her short films have screened at various film festivals including Palm Springs International, Busan, Fribourg and more. Her short film "Johnny Loves Dolores" is the recipient of several awards, including a Grand Jury Prize at the San Diego Asian Film Festival where it competed alongside feature films. It was also one of only six films curated by the American Cinematheque's 8th Annual Focus on Female Directors. Her feature screenplay version for "Johnny Loves Dolores" was selected as part of the Tribeca Film Institute Network 2020, where she received the 2020 TFI/Adrienne Shelly Filmmaker Award. "Johnny Loves Dolores" went on to win the 2021 Tribeca/AT&T Untold Stories Audience Choice Award. Clarissa is also a professional cinematographer whose work has been showcased in some of the top festivals around the world (Sundance, Berlin, Clermont Ferrand). She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, six-year-old daughter, bird and fish.

For more information about the series, go to: www.hotangrymom.com.

HOT ANGRY MOM has a running time of 36:11 minutes. The series is not yet rated, but we recommend screening it first before sharing with youth under 13.

