Tim Meadows & More Round Out Cast of Upcoming Musical Film From Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Tim Meadows, Jaboukie Young-White, Jamilah Rosemond and Jayson Lee are rounding out the cast for the upcoming musical film from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry.

They join the previously announced Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, and recent Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Meadows recently reprised his role of Principal Duvall in the musical film Mean Girls, based on the 2004 film and subsequent stage musical. His other recent credits include Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage and The Goldbergs.

Young-White appeared in the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building. He also has provided his voice to Disney's Baymax! and Strange World.

Rosemond was most recently seen alongside Colman Domingo and Audra McDonald in the Netflix movie Rustin. Her other credits include THE EQUALIZER with Queen Latifah.

Lee has appeared in 61st Street and Heist 88, both with Courtney B. Vance.

Few plot details about the upcoming film have been released, apart from its setting. It is reported to be set in Virginia Beach during the summer of 1977 at an apartment complex inspired by the place where Williams grew up. It will be made by Universal.

Gondry, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and more recently, Showtime's Kidding, will direct the project from a script by Steven Levenson and Martin Hynes. Levenson has significant musical experience, having penned the script for Dear Evan Hansen and the film version of Tick, Tick... Boom!

Photo credit: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Comments