Star-Studded Lineup Revealed for New Series NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI

National Geographic and New York Times bestselling author and the Emmy® Award-winning “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski have announced the star-studded lineup of friends that will return home with Porowski on global culinary adventures for the upcoming docuseries NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI.

Awkwafina (“A Real Bug’s Life,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”), Henry Golding (“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty,” “X-Men,”), Florence Pugh (“Oppenheimer,” “Don’t Worry Darling”), Issa Rae (“Insecure,” “American Fiction”) and Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”) take a journey toward cultural and personal discovery with Porowski as their gastronomic guide. NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI set to premiere Spring 2025.



Hailing from Studio Ramsay Global (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), Rae, Pugh, Golding, Marsden, Awkwafina and Theroux, alongside Porowski, dig deep into their rich heritages by way of their ancestors’ food traditions, techniques and culinary experiences. With Rae in Senegal, Pugh in the United Kingdom, Golding in Malaysian Borneo, Marsden in Germany, Awkwafina in South Korea and Theroux in Italy, each episode is an epic adventure, filled with cinematic moments, intimate conversations with locals, the joys of cooking and, of course, lots and lots of eating.

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food,” said Porowski. “I’m honored to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.”



Each episode of the docuseries features key dishes that Porowski and his guests learn more about, culminating in a family meal that includes a classic dish from the region that will illuminate the beauty of each culture. Along the way, between traveling via local water taxis and off-roading 4x4s, Porowski and his guests meet local travelers who share their own family stories, connections with food and culture, and newly gained perspectives about their heritage and themselves.



“With Antoni as our fearless, passionate guide, each guest on the show is able to connect with their past through these really beautiful culinary experiences,” said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic. “When you see Awkwafina, Henry, James, Florence, Issa and Justin on screen, experiencing these powerful journeys, it’s as if you’re right next to them. Nat Geo’s hope is that our viewers get inspired after watching these journeys to discover the diverse culinary traditions of cultures all around us.”



NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, building on the prolific food programming relationship between Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit and National Geographic, a partnership rooted in creating four series of the award-winning food travelogue Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce the series alongside Ramsay and Lisa Edwards. The showrunner is Robin O’Sullivan. The series is directed by Leo McRea, Jenny Dames and Kit Lynch Robinson. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

Photo credit: Walter McBride



