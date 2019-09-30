Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 9/30-10/4
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 30
1. Jonathan Van Ness ("Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love") 2. Lucy Boynton ("The Politician") 3. Musical Guest Jon Pardi
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1. Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") 2. Elizabeth Olsen ("Sorry for Your Loss") 3. Musical Guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Wednesday, Oct. 2
1. Gwyneth Paltrow ("The Politician") 2. Chef Evan Funke ("American-Sfoglino: A Master Class in Handmade Pasta") 3. Musical Guest Lunay
Thursday, Oct. 3
1. Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2. Bob Iger ("The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company") 3. Musical Guest Anderson .Paak Feat. Smokey Robinson
Friday, Oct. 4
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
