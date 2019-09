Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 9/30-10/4

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 (subject to change):1. Jonathan Van Ness ("Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love") 2. Lucy Boynton ("The Politician") 3. Musical Guest Jon Pardi1. Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") 2. Elizabeth Olsen ("Sorry for Your Loss") 3. Musical Guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real1. Gwyneth Paltrow ("The Politician") 2. Chef Evan Funke ("American-Sfoglino: A Master Class in Handmade Pasta") 3. Musical Guest Lunay1. Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Dodgers) 2. Bob Iger ("The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company") 3. Musical Guest Anderson .Paak Feat. Smokey RobinsonTBDKimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)