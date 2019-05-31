Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 6/3-6/7
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of June 3-7 (subject to change): Monday, June 3 (OAD: 5/30)
1. Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets") 2. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi 3. Musical Guest Alessia Cara Tuesday, June 4
1. Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan ("Dark Phoenix") 2. Musical Guest Aloe Blacc Wednesday, June 5 - 8 p.m./7 p.m. EDT/CDT, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT"
1. Chadwick Boseman ("21 Bridges") Wednesday, June 5
1. Jada Pinkett Smith ("Red Table Talk") 2. Zachary Quinto ("NOS4A2") 3. Musical Guest Bryce Vine Thursday, June 6 (OAD: 5/28)
1. Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") 2. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic presidential hopeful) 3. Musical Guest The Specials Friday, June 7 - 8 p.m./7 p.m. EDT/CDT, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT"
1. Jamie and Corinne Foxx ("Beat Shazam") Friday, June 7
1. Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone") 2. Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson") 3. Musical Guest The Lumineers "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
