Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 6/3-6/7

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of June 3-7 (subject to change):

Monday, June 3 (OAD: 5/30)1. Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets") 2. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi 3. Musical Guest Alessia Cara

Tuesday, June 41. Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan ("Dark Phoenix") 2. Musical Guest Aloe Blacc

Wednesday, June 5 - 8 p.m./7 p.m. EDT/CDT, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT"1. Chadwick Boseman ("21 Bridges")

Wednesday, June 51. Jada Pinkett Smith ("Red Table Talk") 2. Zachary Quinto ("NOS4A2") 3. Musical Guest Bryce Vine

Thursday, June 6 (OAD: 5/28)1. Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") 2. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic presidential hopeful) 3. Musical Guest The Specials

Friday, June 7 - 8 p.m./7 p.m. EDT/CDT, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT"1. Jamie and Corinne Foxx ("Beat Shazam")

Friday, June 71. Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone") 2. Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson") 3. Musical Guest The Lumineers





