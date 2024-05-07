1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE to Open Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's 2024 season of four productions will open with the original musical 1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE by Chicago writer and performer Ted Williams III. The musical commemorates the arrival of the first 20 Africans on the shores of Point Comfort, Virginia on August 20, 1619. In it, three modern characters lead audience members on a journey through multiple performance pieces, leaving viewers both inspired and challenged about the progress of America's African sons and daughters. This production uses various musical forms including hip-hop, jazz, and blues, to commemorate the struggle for survival and equality and to celebrate the stories and journeys of America's African sons and daughters. FJT is partnering with Evanston Public Library and Northwestern University for this production. 1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE will play Saturdays and Sundays from June 15-30, 2024, with the press opening on Sunday, June 16 at 3 pm.



Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets are $30.00 and are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com. Additionally, 2024 Premium Gold Member Cards, good for all three 2024 summer and fall play productions and A MOODY EXPERIENCE: MUSIC BEYOND THE MARGINS, are now on sale for a very limited time for only $90 - a nearly 30 percent discount off of the regular season ticket prices.



Performance Details



1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE

A Musical by Ted Williams III

Directed by Tim Rhoze and Ted Williams III

This is a co-production with Evanston Public Library and Northwestern University

June 15-30, 2024

Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 3 pm

Press opening Sunday, June 16 at 3 pm

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center

927 Noyes St., Evanston

Tickets $32.00, on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com

Phone 847-866-5914



From the beginning of American slavery to Reconstruction, the Great Migration, the Civil Rights Era, and modern movements for justice, 1619 packs generations of history into an amazing musical theater experience that traces the African American journey toward freedom and equality

