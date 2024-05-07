Interview: Roman Banks of MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Roman Banks

MJ - The Musical is set to embark on its national tour, with a stop scheduled at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from May 14 to May 26, 2024.

This multi Tony Award-winning production, MJ, delves into the extraordinary life of the iconic Michael Jackson.

Join us as we sit down with Roman Banks, the talented actor portraying Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.

What do you enjoy most about your role in MJ The Musical?

Having the opportunity to inspire audiences of all ages, That's the biggest gift that theatre both gave and continues to give me, and so it's always affirming to know that I get to play a part in that cycle, too

What is your favorite song in MJ The Musical?

Technically? The Way You Make Me Feel. Outside of the show? Man In The Mirrror. Inside of the show? Human Nature

What is your favorite moment in MJ The Musical?

Oh, that's impossible, as it changes daily. It always depends on where I'm at or what I may need from the show that day. Some days it's encouraging and celebrating my cast in "Don't Stop "Till You Get Enough". Other days it's simply admiring their greatness in "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'". It could also be a moment when I discover something new or implement something I was nervous about. That's the beauty of our show and this role! It's this living, breathing thing.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing MJ The Musical?

Oh, so many things. But most of all: believe in yourself. This is a man who defied the odds, shifted culture, shattered expectations, etc. Many times with even his closest friends and family struggling to see his vision as something that could come to pass. But, as we now know, that paid off tremendously. If you want to give the world something they've never seen, you have to be prepared to do something that has never been done--which will often come with backlash and disbelief!

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I haven't! Ironically enough, I think both myself and much of the cast are excited to visit Paisley Park. After all, it's freaking Prince!

