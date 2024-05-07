Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Under The Skin is now playing at Tulsa PAC. Performances run through May 12.

Lou needs a kidney. Yesterday. His daughter Raina’s got one to spare, but she’s also got issues. (Plenty of these.) Time jumps backward, forward, and sideways, secrets get aired and truths revealed, in this comedy that considers what we owe our parents, and our children.

Built by the City of Tulsa and funded by the people of Tulsa, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center opened its doors in March 1977 as the City’s new municipal theatre. The first concert took place on March 19, 1977, featuring the Tulsa Philharmonic and jazz great Ella Fitzgerald. The building itself occupies half a city block in Tulsa's historic downtown and is the design of Minoru Yamasaki, architect of the former World Trade Center towers. Housing four theatres, a studio space and a large reception hall, the TPAC has long played host to Broadway tours, nationally recognized artists, local talent and city functions.

For the first four decades of its existence, the TPAC was owned and operated by the City of Tulsa. In 2019, operations were separated from the City and placed in the hands of the Tulsa Performing Arts Trust. The Trust has breathed new life into the TPAC, setting new goals and envisioning a broader future.

