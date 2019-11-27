Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 12/2-12/6

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Dec. 2-6. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

- Actors Sam Rockwell and Paul Walter Hauser ("Richard Jewell"); chef and author Michael Symon ("Fix It with Food: More Than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation: A Cookbook"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Doctor and author Kellyann Petrucci ("Dr. Kellyann's Cleanse and Reset: Detoxify, Nourish, and Restore Your Body for Sustained Weight Loss...in Just 5 Days"); actress Felicity Jones ("The Aeronauts"); author Tomi Adeyemi ("Children of Virtue and Vengeance"); author Danielle Steel ("Spy")

- Actors Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga ("No Time to Die"); cooking with Rachel Beller; a performance by Pentatonix

- Actress Jennifer Beals ("The L Word"); cooking with Carla Hall, Michael Chernow and Stephen Hopcraft; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson





