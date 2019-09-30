Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/30-8/4
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Monday, September 30
- Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture & author of A Fool's Errand
- Gretchen Rubin, host "Happier Podcast"
Tuesday, October 1
- Deborah Norville, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Think Positive, Live Happy: 101 Stories about Creating Your Best Life
- Gayle King interviews Lil Nas X
Wednesday, October 2
- TBD
Thursday, October 3
- Anthony Mason interviews Keane
Friday, October 4
- Tony Dokoupil live from the Empire State Building
- Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations & author of Tough Love
