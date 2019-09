Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/30-8/4

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.- Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture & author of A Fool's Errand- Gretchen Rubin, host "Happier Podcast"- Deborah Norville, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Think Positive, Live Happy: 101 Stories about Creating Your Best Life- Gayle King interviews Lil Nas X- TBD- Anthony Mason interviews Keane- Tony Dokoupil live from the Empire State Building- Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations & author of Tough Love