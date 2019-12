Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 12/7-12/13

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.- Saturday Sessions: Mandolin Orange- The Dish: Ivan Orkin- Director Tim Burton on his exhibit at Las Vegas's Neon Museum- Michelle Miller interviews Earth, Wind & Fire- Peter Bergen, author of TRUMP AND HIS GENERALS: The Cost of Chaos- Gayle King interviews Sally Field- Anthony Mason interviews the SESAME STREET characters- Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate & mayor of South Bend, IN- Lizzo, most nominated artist for the 2020 Grammys- Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor