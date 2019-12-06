Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 12/7-12/13
Saturday, December 7
- Saturday Sessions: Mandolin Orange
- The Dish: Ivan Orkin
- Director Tim Burton on his exhibit at Las Vegas's Neon Museum
Monday, December 9
- Michelle Miller interviews Earth, Wind & Fire
- Peter Bergen, author of TRUMP AND HIS GENERALS: The Cost of Chaos
Tuesday, December 10
- Gayle King interviews Sally Field
Wednesday, December 11
- Anthony Mason interviews the SESAME STREET characters
Thursday, December 12
- Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate & mayor of South Bend, IN
- Lizzo, most nominated artist for the 2020 Grammys
Friday, December 13
- Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
