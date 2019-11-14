Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 11/16-11/22
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Saturday, November 16
- Saturday Sessions: Grace Potter
- The Dish: Geoff Rhyne
- Anthony Mason interviews Julie Andrews
- Dana Jacobson meets THE MUPPETS of SESAME STREET on the children's show's 50th Anniversary
Monday, November 18
- Tobias Menzies, actor on The Crown
Tuesday, November 19
- Lena Waithe, screenplay writer of Queen & Slim
Wednesday, November 20
- 2020 Grammy Nominations Announced
Thursday, November 21
- TBD
Friday, November 22
- Gayle King interviews Tom Hanks
- Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines
