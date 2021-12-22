Scoop: THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother's athleticism, sister's popularity, mother's INTELLIGENCE and dad's overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out. He decides to pursue his calling as "The Great Uniter" and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad's team. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 9/22/21)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

The pilot episode of "The Wonder Years" was written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage and Marc Velez serve as executive producers.

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Watch a clip here: