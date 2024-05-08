Video: Meet the Cast & Creative Team of FAT HAM at Seattle Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meet the cast and creative team of FAT HAM at Seattle Rep in this all new video. Hear from Director Timothy McCuen Piggee and the entire cast about why everyone should see this 'bold and hilarious' production.

"It’s fierce, funny, freeing, loving, joyful..." says Aishé Keita.

Don't miss the deliciously comedic world of Fat Ham! Meet Juicy, a young queer Black man who has a lot on his plate. His mother just married his uncle after the untimely death of his father, whose ghost appears at a family barbecue demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. Sound familiar?

Fresh from its Broadway debut, this Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet is a sparkling and uproarious new comedy about seeking love and liberation. Experience the West Coast premiere of this joyful production, The Seattle Times is calling a “must-see.” Must close May 12—secure your tickets now.

