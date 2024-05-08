Harry Lawtey to Play Richard Burton in Upcoming Film MR. BURTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey, an actor who will next appear in Joker: Folie A Deux, has been cast as Tony-Award-winning actor Richard Burton in an upcoming film that will center on the actor as a young man. Lawtey will appear alongside Toby Jones and Lesley Manville in the film.

Based on the true story, Mr. Burton chronicles the relationship between schoolboy Richard Jenkins (Lawtey) and his schoolmaster Philip Burton (Jones). Despite Jenkins' acting aspirations, trouble at home, war, and lack of self-discipline were all getting in the way of accomplishing his goals. After Burton realized his student's potential, he committed to helping Jenkins through his troubles and eventually would go on to adopt the actor-in-training.

In addition to the upcoming Joker sequel, Lawtey's previous onscreen credits include Industry and The Pale Blue Eye. Other cast members for the film include Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk). Marc Evans will direct from a script by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams.

Production is scheduled to begin in July, with a release sometime in 2025.

Richard Burton was a Shakespeare and acting virtuoso, appearing in a plethora of screen and stage productions. He won a Tony Award for his performance in the musical Camelot, where he appeared opposite Julie Andrews.

Photo credit: 20th Century Studios

