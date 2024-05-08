Tribeca to Feature 'DeNiro Con' With Guests Martin Scorsese, Whoopi Goldberg, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



De Niro Con​, a celebration of 80 years of Robert De Niro, has unveiled its programming lineup.

Coinciding with the 2024 Tribeca Festival, this three-day tribute takes place at Spring Studios in New York City from June 14-16. De Niro Con is powered by Webex Events, allowing fans to download an exclusive app to make the most of their Con experience.

Programming includes a screening series with 13 classic De Niro films, including the 50th anniversary of Mean Streets; live conversations with long-time collaborators; a career-spanning exhibit consisting of never-before-seen materials from De Niro’s personal archive; the world premiere of the immersive short film De Niro, New York; and exclusive fan experiences and activations.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers,” said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “From conversations with legends like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and David O. Russell to fan experiences, it is going to be a truly historic weekend as we pay tribute to a great talent.”

Film screenings include the world premiere of A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show with an introduction by Chazz Palminteri; Jackie Brown, followed by a conversation with director Quentin Tarantino and De Niro; Analyze This, followed by a conversation with stars Billy Crystal and De Niro, moderated by Whoopi Goldberg; Silver Linings Playbook followed by a conversation with director David O. Russell; New York, New York with an introduction by Kathrine Narducci; The Good Shepherd with an introduction by John Turturro; Goodfellas followed by a conversation with screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, moderated by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon; The Deer Hunter with an introduction by star Christopher Walken; Meet The Parents with an introduction by Ahmed Ahmed; as well as screenings of The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Taxi Driver.

“Robert De Niro is an acting icon,” said Billy Crystal. “He is one of my closest friends and working with him was one of the great experiences of my career. I’m really excited to honor him and his fantastic career this June.”

The 50th Anniversary of Mean Streets, presented by City National Bank, includes a post-screening conversation with Martin Scorsese and De Niro, moderated by Nas at the Beacon Theatre.

Expanding beyond the De Niro Con weekend and spanning the duration of the Tribeca Festival, fans can experience the never-before-seen De Niro Is an Icon: An Exhibit & Immersive Film. This career-spanning gallery will feature more than 300 curated items from De Niro’s personal archive, including rare photographs, annotated scripts, costumes, research materials, and storyboards. Accompanying the exhibit is the world premiere of De Niro, New York, a first-of-its-kind short film produced by Little Cinema that forges new connections and dialogues by weaving together De Niro's iconic characters from more than 40 films. Presented within the Hexadome, a cutting-edge structure and format crafted by Berlin's Institute for Sound and Music, this immersive installation with six screens and 52 channels of sound, seamlessly merges pop culture with high art. The three-day celebration also includes a talk with French artist JR.

Capping off the De Niro Con celebration are a range of fun-filled interactive activations based on some of De Niro’s most beloved films, including Max Cady’s prison tattoo parlor from Cape Fear (where fans can get real or temporary tattoos), Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver, and Jack Byrnes’ infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents. Additional fan events include a De Niro Trivia Night and the De Niro Hero Sandwich Competition.

The full De Niro Con lineup is below. For the latest updates follow @Tribeca and #DeNiroCon on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and to become a Tribeca Member or purchase passes and tickets for De Niro Con, go to https://tribecafilm.com/denirocon.

DE NIRO CON SCREENINGS & TALKS

A Bronx Tale

The Original One Man Show - World Premiere. In 1988, Bronx native Chazz Palminteri wrote the one-man autobiographical stage play A Bronx Tale, in which he plays all 18 characters. The powerful stage play depicted his bruising childhood, which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri received multiple offers from major Hollywood studios to turn the play into a film. None of these offers respected his wishes to write the screenplay and star in the role of Sonny, until Robert De Niro saw the show and gave Palminteri the opportunity he had been waiting for. This film premiere of the original one-man play will be the opening night of De Niro Con. Written, Directed by, and Starring Chazz Palminteri.

Movie introduction: Chazz Palminteri

DATE: Thursday, June 13

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Jackie Brown. A flight attendant with a criminal past gets nabbed by the ATF for smuggling. Under pressure to become an informant against the illegal arms dealer she works for, she must find a way to secure her future without getting killed. Written by Quentin Tarantino and Elmore Leonard. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Produced by Lawrence Bender. Starring Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, and Robert De Niro. 35mm screening.

After the movie: A conversation with Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro.

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Analyze This. A comedy about a psychiatrist whose number-one patient is an insecure mob boss. Written by Kenneth Lonergan, Peter Tolan, and Harold Ramis. Directed by Harold Ramis. Produced by Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein. Starring Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Lisa Kudrow.

After the movie: A conversation with Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro, moderated by Whoopi Goldberg.

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

The Godfather Part II. The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City is portrayed, while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on THE FAMILY crime syndicate. Written by Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Produced by Francis Ford Coppola. Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall.

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: AMC 19th St. E 6th

Silver Linings Playbook. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. Written by David O. Russell and Matthew Quick. Directed by David O. Russell. Produced by Bruce Cohen, Donna Gigliotti, and Jonathan Gordon. Starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Chris Tucker.

After the movie: A conversation with David O. Russell.

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

50th Anniversary of Mean Streets. In Manhattan's Little Italy, four friends in their 20s drift through life in their neighborhood streets and bars, where, when not hustling a crooked buck, they drink, chase women and brawl—sometimes with each other. Written by Martin Scorsese and Mardik Martin. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Produced by Jonathan T. Taplin. Starring Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, and David Proval.

After the movie: Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in conversation with Nas.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

New York, New York. An egotistical saxophonist and a young lounge singer meet on VJ Day and embark upon a strained and rocky romance, even as their careers begin a long, uphill climb. Written by Earl Mac Rauch and Mardik Martin. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler. Starring Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli.

Movie introduction: Kathrine Narducci

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Raging Bull. The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violence and temper that led him to the top in the ring destroyed his life outside of it. Written by Jake LaMotta, Joseph Carter, and Peter Savage. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler. Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Cathy Moriarty.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: AMC 19th St. E 6th

The Good Shepherd. The tumultuous early history of the Central INTELLIGENCE Agency is viewed through the prism of one man's life. Written by Eric Roth. Directed by Robert De Niro. Produced by Robert De Niro, James G. Robinson, and Jane Rosenthal. Starring Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, Tammy Blanchard, and John Turturro.

Movie introduction: John Turturro

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Robert De Niro in Conversation with JR. Robert De Niro and JR will join in conversation on art, family, and film. These iconoclasts will discuss their previous collaborations.

DATE: 11:00 AM

TIME: Sunday, June 16

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Goodfellas. Martin Scorsese exposes the violent underworld of New York's Mafia families through the life of insider Henry Hill as he rises from thug to mobster under the guidance of Jimmy Conway. Written by Nicholas Pileggi and Martin Scorsese. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Produced by Irwin Winkler. Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, Frank Vincent, and Lorraine Bracco.

After the movie: A conversation with Nicholas Pileggi, moderated by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

The Deer Hunter. An in-depth examination of the ways in which THE VIETNAM WAR impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania. Written by Michael Cimino, Deric Washburn, and Louis Garfinkle. Directed by Michael Cimino. Produced by Michael Cimino, Michael Deeley, John Peverall, and Barry Spikings. Starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage, and Meryl Streep.

Movie introduction: Christopher Walken

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 4:30 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Taxi Driver. A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. Written by Paul Schrader. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Produced by Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips. Starring Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel, and Cybill Shepherd.

After the movie: A special recorded conversation from the 2016 Tribeca Festival celebration of the film’s 40th Anniversary with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Michael Phillips, and Paul Schrader, moderated by Kent Jones.

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: AMC 19th St. E 6th

Meet the Parents. Male nurse Greg Focker meets his girlfriend's parents before proposing, but her suspicious father is every date's worst nightmare. Written by Greg Glienna, Mary Ruth Clarke, and Jim Herzfeld. Directed by Jay Roach. Produced by Robert De Niro, Jay Roach, Jane Rosenthal, and Nancy Tenenbaum. Starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Blythe Danner.

Movie introduction: Ahmed Ahmed

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 8:30 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

DE NIRO IS AN ICON: AN EXHIBIT & IMMERSIVE FILM

De Niro is an Icon: An Exhibit. A career-spanning exhibit celebrating 80 years of the icon Robert De Niro. This exhibit will feature over 300 items primarily sourced from his personal archive housed at the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, Texas. The collection includes rare images, annotated scripts, costumes, research materials, and storyboards. Media support for the exhibit is provided by Air Mail, with exhibit design by Pentagram.

DATE: June 6-16

LOCATION: Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios

De Niro, New York - World Premiere. A first-of-its-kind short film produced by Little Cinema that forges new connections and dialogues by weaving together De Niro's iconic characters from more than 40 films. Presented within the Hexadome, a cutting-edge structure and format crafted by Berlin's Institute for Sound and Music, this immersive installation with six screens and 52 channels of sound, seamlessly merges pop culture with high art.

DATE: June 6-16

LOCATION: Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios

DE NIRO CON LOUNGE PANELS

The Making of De Niro, New York for the ISM Hexadome. Artists Jay Rinksy, Luke Neher, and Sam Gill of Little Cinema discuss their process for creating the film De Niro, New York for the ISM Hexadome at De Niro Con. The Hexadome is a cutting-edge structure and format created by the Institute of Sound and Music in Berlin. This premier immersive installation boasts 6 screens and 52 channels of sound, seamlessly merging pop culture with high art. The commissioned film by Little Cinema intricately weaves together De Niro's iconic characters from more than 40 films, allowing De Niro to interact with himself across the years and on-screen personalities.

Panelists: Jay Rinksy, Luke Neher, and Sam Gill.

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Indeed Rising Voices Lounge

Drew Nieporent: Building Restaurants with De Niro. A discussion with renowned restaurateur Drew Nieporent about his impact on the restaurant industry, specifically his work with Robert De Niro on Tribeca Grill, Nobu, and various other restaurant projects through the Myriad Restaurant Group.

Panelist: Drew Nieporent

DATE: Friday, June 14

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, AT&T Untold Stories Lounge

Dressing De Niro. A behind-the-scenes glimpse at De Niro’s character preparation and art of crafting characters through costume. Costume designer Aude Bronson-Howard and dresser Monica Ruiz Ziegler share their stories and insights from years of collaboration with the legendary actor.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Indeed Rising Voices Lounge

The Apalachin Meeting: A Gathering for Fans. We’re calling a meeting, a big meeting. This gathering of fans is for the bosses, the wise guys, and all the New York families to get together and celebrate an icon. Costumes are strongly encouraged! The Tribeca social team will be featuring the best costumes and fan tributes on our channels.

Influencer host: @robertdenirodaily

Meeting #1

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Indeed Rising Voices Lounge

Meeting #2

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, AT&T Untold Stories Lounge

The Missing Movies of Robert De Niro. A look at the De Niro films that are surprisingly difficult- or impossible- to find, will lead to the larger question of why so many of our movies are becoming unavailable to us. The presentation will include clips of De Niro’s hard-to-view films as well as a panel of industry experts discussing the many ways a movie goes missing and how we can ensure that today’s films are preserved and remain accessible. Missing Movies works to empower filmmakers, distributors, archivists, and others to locate lost materials, clear rights, and advocate for policies and laws to make the full range of our cinema history available to all. Hosted by Missing Movies.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, AT&T Untold Stories Lounge

De Niro Fan Trivia. Put your fan knowledge to THE TEST at this De Niro themed trivia night, where attendees will compete in teams to prove their knowledge of all things Robert De Niro. Winners will receive prizes & official bragging rights! Hosted by members of the Tribeca Festival Programming & Box Office teams.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, AT&T Untold Stories Lounge

Book Signing With Author Jay Glennie. English writer on film, Jay Glennie will be at De Niro Con to sign his two books detailing the making of iconic De Niro films- One Shot: The Making of The Deer Hunter and Raging Bull The Making Of. His latest book The Making Of Taxi Driver will be released later this year.

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Indeed Rising Voices Lounge

Bobby’s World. New York’s strangest comedians present a night of improv, sketch, and stand-up that begs the question: what if everyone in the world was Robert De Niro? Featuring comedians Jack Bensinger, Sally Burtnick, Rachel Coster, Kaye Loggins, Nick Naney, and Tim Platt.

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, AT&T Untold Stories Lounge

ADDITIONAL DE NIRO CON EVENTS

The Rock N’ Roll Playhouse Plays Music Inspired by Shark Tale. A kid-friendly live concert performed by The Rock and Roll Playhouse, featuring music inspired by the film Shark Tale. The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories and most importantly an opportunity to rock out!

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 10:30 AM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Indeed Theater

The De Niro Hero Sandwich Competition. Every bodega and sandwich shop in the Tri-State Area has their own take on the “De Niro”, an Italian-American sandwich menu staple. At this tasting event, local sandwich shops will serve up bites of their “De Niro” to compete for the official title of Best De Niro Hero. A panel of judges will award the Best De Niro Hero winner with official laurels and an additional Fan Favorite will be selected by attendees. Come to this event ready to feast on the best of the best!

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios, The Roof Terrace

THE RUPERT PUPKIN HALL OF FAN EXPERIENCES

The Rupert Pupkin Hall of Fan Experiences. The place for De Niro fans to be a KING for a day. This space features multiple fan experiences including:

Max Cady’s prison tattoo parlor, where artists from local tattoo shop Allied Tattoo will give real fans real tattoos inspired by Cape Fear. Temporary tattoos will also be available for those interested in something less permanent.

Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver, where fans can deliver their own rendition of the famous “You talkin’ to me?” line.

Sit with Jack Byrnes and Mr. Jinx to take the polygraph test that cracked Greg Focker in Meet The Parents.

Slug it out like LaMotta in the opening of Martin Scorsese’s classic Raging Bull.

And much more!

DATE: Friday, June 14 - Sunday, June 16

TIME: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

LOCATION: 1st floor gallery space at Spring Studios

ABOUT TRIBECA ENTERPRISES

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform media and entertainment company that owns and operates the Tribeca Festival, Tribeca Studios, and production company m ss ng p eces. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, Tribeca Enterprises brings artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

ABOUT DE NIRO CON PARTNERS

De Niro Con is presented by Webex by Cisco, with the support of our partners Air Mail, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Pentagram, and THE WALL Street Journal. De Niro Con Lounge Panels will take place in the AT&T Untold Stories Lounge and the Indeed Rising Voices Lounge at Spring Studios.

