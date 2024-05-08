Jeremy Strong Circling Bruce Springsteen Biopic DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, Tony-Award-nominated actor Jeremy Strong may be appearing alongside Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming biopic of Bruce Springsteen.

In the film, the Enemy of the People star would play Jon Landau, the longtime manager of Springsteen (White). Strong is currently starring in the Broadway play, for which he was nominated for his first Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for his role in Succession and will be next seen in The Apprentice, alongside Sebastian Stan.

It was recently announced that the film will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Pictures following a bidding war. It will be based on a difficult period in Springsteen's life and will heavily feature his 1982 album Nebraska. The film, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, is reported to shoot in the fall. Scott Cooper is attached as writer and director, who previously helmed the Academy-Award-winning film Crazy Heart.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his many records and tours, from 2017-2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

Read more at Variety.

Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas

