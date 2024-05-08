Greg Daniels and Michael Koman to Create Peacock Comedy Set in the Same Universe as THE OFFICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new comedy from NBC’s The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman has been picked up to series at Peacock. The Untitled Daniels/Koman project is a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as NBC’s Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office.

Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) will lead an ensemble cast when the series begins production in July.

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. The series is produced by Universal Television.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

