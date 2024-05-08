Video: See Lily Gladstone in Trailer for Apple TV+ Film FANCY DANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for Fancy Pants, the upcoming film featuring Academy Award-nominated actress Lily Gladstone.

Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair HIT THE ROAD and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow.

What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, with Audrey Wasilewski and Whigham.

The film is directed by Erica Tremblay, with a script by Tremblay and Miciana Alise.

“Fancy Dance," a Confluential Films and Significant Productions/AUM Group production, is produced by Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Tommy Oliver with Bird Runningwater, Lily Gladstone, Forest Whitaker and Charlotte Koh serving as executive producers.

The film will premiere in select theaters on June 21, 2024 before its global debut on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2024.

Comments