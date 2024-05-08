Photos: Get a First Look at STIR at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe is presenting Stir by Melinda Lopez (The Old Globe’s Mala) and Joel Perez (La Jolla Playhouse’s Kiss My Aztec!). The Globe-commissioned world premiere play is directed by Marcela Lorca (Guthrie Theater’s Caroline, or Change). Stir plays in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, through May 26, 2024.

Stir is about family, food, and healing. Two siblings, separated by distance and circumstance, meet to share their mother’s favorite recipe. What starts as a simple project leads to surprising connection as they reminisce and reveal secrets of their own. This tender comedy invites audiences to grab a seat at the table and savor the possibility of reuniting with loved ones after a long time apart.



The cast for Stir includes Melinda Lopez as Mariana (The Old Globe’s Mala), Joel Perez as Henry (La Jolla Playhouse’s Kiss My Aztec!), and Al Rodrigo as Papi (The Old Globe’s Destiny of Desire).



Understudies include Javier Guerrero (The Old Globe’s El Borracho) as Henry and Papi, and Sandra Ruiz (San Diego Repertory’s In the Time of the Butterflies) as Mariana.



Also, joining Lopez, Perez, and Lorca as part of the creative team for Stir are Diggle (Scenic Design), Christopher Vergara (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Fabian Obispo (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).



