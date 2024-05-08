Legacy Theatre to Present Andrea McArdle With Steve Marzullo At The Piano

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrea McArdle originated the title role in Annie in 1977, became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and went on to perform the role in London's West End.

On Broadway, she has starred in Jerry's Girls, Starlight Express, State Fair, LES MISERABLES, and Beauty and the Beast. She starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret and has played the title role in Mame and Hello, Dolly!. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway. Ms. McArdle has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

Andrea McArdle- with Steve Marzullo at the Piano comes to Legacy Theatre on Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.legacytheatrect.org/sunday-broadway-concert-series-24 or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Livestream tickets are also available - enjoy Broadway talent from the comfort of your home, anywhere in the world!

