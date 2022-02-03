Scoop: Coming up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Valeria's career as a single artist takes off, and Muffin motivates Jill to get back into the recording booth. Meanwhile, Eric confronts his ex-wife (Robin Givens) to help save the future of Nasty Girl Records.Guest starring is Robin Givens as Robin.Musical performances include "Remorse" by Naturi Naughton."Let the Past be the Past" was written by Njeri Brown & Jordan Reddout and directed by Ruba Nadda.Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.Watch a preview of the new episode here: