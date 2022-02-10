Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – QUEENS: “2022” (113) (Season Finale)
As the QUEENS prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna's absence from the group has left. Meanwhile, NAOMI is waylaid when an old beau questions JoJo's paternity. Elsewhere, Valeria gets ready to embark on her solo tour and she wonders if she really is ready to go it alone.
"2022" was written by Lee JOHNSON and Zahir McGhee and directed by Crystle Roberson.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
Watch a preview of the season finale here:
