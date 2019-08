Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, August 31, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 31(Check Local Listings)LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Along for the Ride" - Before Brandon can place six rescue dogs into their new forever homes, he must make sure that the curious canines are comfortable around different modes of transportation. (OAD 5/4/19)DR. CHRIS PET VET"High Stakes on the High Seas" - Dr. Chris joins a research team out on the ocean to catch green sea turtles and investigate their overall health. Then, Tim heads to a local zoo to drop off a baby wombat and gets roped into helping two newborn camels instead. (OAD 5/4/19)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"Folding Bike Helmet" - Host Mo Rocca shows us how tragedy inspired a brother to create a new kind of bike helmet; the countertop dishwasher that runs on a gallon of water; the dad-and-son team who created a computerized power drill; and the history of plastic and how it changed the world. (OAD 5/4/19)HOPE IN THE WILD"Fawning Over Salt and Pepper" - Hope rehabs a pair of orphaned weasels, and a white-tailed deer fawn is reunited with its mother. (OAD 5/4/19)TAILS OF VALOR"Surfin' D.O.G." - Today, we look back at two special stories from season one. First, surf's up with one therapy dog who uses surfing to calm his handler. Plus, a horse and a dog hold hoof and paw to help their handler find comfort. (OAD 6/29/19)THE INSPECTORS"My Father's Footsteps" - The entire Inspectors community is hit hard when a police officer falls in the line of duty. Also, Preston and the gang must find the child of the fallen officer before any more tragedy occurs. (OAD 5/4/19)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG9:30-10:00 AM, ETDR. CHRIS PET VET10:00-10:30 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION10:30-11:00 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD11:00-11:30 AM, ETTAILS OF VALOR11:30-12:00 PM, ETTHE INSPECTORSPlease note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.