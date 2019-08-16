Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, August 31, 2019

Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, August 31, 2019ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

(Check Local Listings)

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Along for the Ride" - Before Brandon can place six rescue dogs into their new forever homes, he must make sure that the curious canines are comfortable around different modes of transportation. (OAD 5/4/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"High Stakes on the High Seas" - Dr. Chris joins a research team out on the ocean to catch green sea turtles and investigate their overall health. Then, Tim heads to a local zoo to drop off a baby wombat and gets roped into helping two newborn camels instead. (OAD 5/4/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Folding Bike Helmet" - Host Mo Rocca shows us how tragedy inspired a brother to create a new kind of bike helmet; the countertop dishwasher that runs on a gallon of water; the dad-and-son team who created a computerized power drill; and the history of plastic and how it changed the world. (OAD 5/4/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Fawning Over Salt and Pepper" - Hope rehabs a pair of orphaned weasels, and a white-tailed deer fawn is reunited with its mother. (OAD 5/4/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"Surfin' D.O.G." - Today, we look back at two special stories from season one. First, surf's up with one therapy dog who uses surfing to calm his handler. Plus, a horse and a dog hold hoof and paw to help their handler find comfort. (OAD 6/29/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"My Father's Footsteps" - The entire Inspectors community is hit hard when a police officer falls in the line of duty. Also, Preston and the gang must find the child of the fallen officer before any more tragedy occurs. (OAD 5/4/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

DR. CHRIS PET VET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

TAILS OF VALOR

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

THE INSPECTORS

Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.



