Jul. 26, 2019  
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 3:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Rhea" - Brandon rescues a German shepherd that could be the perfect companion for a woman who works in a senior living community. But before the match can be confirmed, Rhea must prove that she has impulse control and mastery of the heel command. (OAD 4/6/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"Sticking Your Neck Out" - After a hit and run, an injured long neck turtle is discovered on the roadside with a gigantic crack in her shell, and Chris has to figure out how to put her back together again. Then, a 2-year-old puppy is brought into SASH unable to breathe. Can the team solve this mystery and get Digger the dog some air? (OAD 4/6/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Speed Reading App" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the app that ups your reading speed one word at a time; the tape helping athletes stay on the playing field; the phone case with pop-out legs to protect against falls; and how the miracle of the microwave oven changed the world. (OAD 4/6/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Raptor Rehab and Release" - Dr. Barry tends to a pair of injured birds of prey, young raccoons have a pool party, and Allison releases two short-term patients on the farm. (OAD 4/6/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"Best of Friends" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite therapy animals from this season. First, a pig named Maggie helps a kid feel comfortable in his own skin. Then, a pigeon hits the halls of college with her handler, and soon makes fast friends. (OAD 4/27/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"And the Winner is..." - Mitch's cousin's restaurant falls victim to a "Best Of:" scam, and the scam leads back to a big-time cook. Also, Preston wins a good citizen award at Jamestown University, but did he win for the right reasons? (OAD 4/6/19)

