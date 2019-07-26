Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, August 3, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 3:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Rhea" - Brandon rescues a German shepherd that could be the perfect companion for a woman who works in a senior living community. But before the match can be confirmed, Rhea must prove that she has impulse control and mastery of the heel command. (OAD 4/6/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Sticking Your Neck Out" - After a hit and run, an injured long neck turtle is discovered on the roadside with a gigantic crack in her shell, and Chris has to figure out how to put her back together again. Then, a 2-year-old puppy is brought into SASH unable to breathe. Can the team solve this mystery and get Digger the dog some air? (OAD 4/6/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Speed Reading App" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the app that ups your reading speed one word at a time; the tape helping athletes stay on the playing field; the phone case with pop-out legs to protect against falls; and how the miracle of the microwave oven changed the world. (OAD 4/6/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Raptor Rehab and Release" - Dr. Barry tends to a pair of injured birds of prey, young raccoons have a pool party, and Allison releases two short-term patients on the farm. (OAD 4/6/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Best of Friends" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite therapy animals from this season. First, a pig named Maggie helps a kid feel comfortable in his own skin. Then, a pigeon hits the halls of college with her handler, and soon makes fast friends. (OAD 4/27/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"And the Winner is..." - Mitch's cousin's restaurant falls victim to a "Best Of:" scam, and the scam leads back to a big-time cook. Also, Preston wins a good citizen award at Jamestown University, but did he win for the right reasons? (OAD 4/6/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
