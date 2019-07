Related Articles View More TV Stories

ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, AUGUST 3:(Check Local Listings)LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN"Rhea" - Brandon rescues a German shepherd that could be the perfect companion for a woman who works in a senior living community. But before the match can be confirmed, Rhea must prove that she has impulse control and mastery of the heel command. (OAD 4/6/19)DR. CHRIS PET VET"Sticking Your Neck Out" - After a hit and run, an injured long neck turtle is discovered on the roadside with a gigantic crack in her shell, and Chris has to figure out how to put her back together again. Then, a 2-year-old puppy is brought into SASH unable to breathe. Can the team solve this mystery and get Digger the dog some air? (OAD 4/6/19)THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION"Speed Reading App" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the app that ups your reading speed one word at a time; the tape helping athletes stay on the playing field; the phone case with pop-out legs to protect against falls; and how the miracle of the microwave oven changed the world. (OAD 4/6/19)HOPE IN THE WILD"Raptor Rehab and Release" - Dr. Barry tends to a pair of injured birds of prey, young raccoons have a pool party, and Allison releases two short-term patients on the farm. (OAD 4/6/19)TAILS OF VALOR"Best of Friends" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite therapy animals from this season. First, a pig named Maggie helps a kid feel comfortable in his own skin. Then, a pigeon hits the halls of college with her handler, and soon makes fast friends. (OAD 4/27/19)THE INSPECTORS"And the Winner is..." - Mitch's cousin's restaurant falls victim to a "Best Of:" scam, and the scam leads back to a big-time cook. Also, Preston wins a good citizen award at Jamestown University, but did he win for the right reasons? (OAD 4/6/19)The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.9:00-9:30 AM, ETLUCKY DOG9:30-10:00 AM, ETDR. CHRIS PET VET10:00-10:30 AM, ETTHE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION10:30-11:00 AM, ETHOPE IN THE WILD11:00-11:30 AM, ETTAILS OF VALOR11:30-12:00 PM, ETTHE INSPECTORSPlease note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.