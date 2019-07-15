Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, August 2, 2019

"New Life" - With time running short, the team will have to go TO HELL AND BACK to stop the end of everything. Who will survive? Find out on the blockbuster two-hour season finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airing FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Karolina Wydra, Briana Venskus, Coy Stewart, Christopher James Baker, Jan Uddin and Shainu Bala.



"New Life," was written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilia Zuckerman and Brent Fletcher & Jed Whedon, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and Kevin Tancharoen.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.







Related Articles View More TV Stories