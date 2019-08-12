Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

"I Lost on Jeopardy!" - Having become obsessed with game shows since leaving college, Erica tries out for "Jeopardy!" Meanwhile, a new crush for Barry comes to light, prompting him to realize he might not be over Lainey on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/10/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alex Jennings as Carla, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Zayne Emory as JC Spink, Zach Callison as Corbett, Steve Guttenberg as Dr. Katman, Morgan McVey as Kim and Barak Hardley as Jeopardy Producer.

"I Lost on Jeopardy!" was written by Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, and directed by Lew Schneider.





Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.