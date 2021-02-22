Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of THE FAMILY to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn't believe in wearing a mask. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 10/28/20)

"Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Michael Fishman.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

