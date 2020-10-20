Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The show airs at 10:01 p.m.
"Keep On Truckin' Six Feet Apart" - THE CONNERS are back and dealing with the pandemic, and life's financial troubles loom over the family. Dan is still trying to catch up on back-mortgage payments and avoid a potential eviction, while the Lunch Box is closed for everything but takeout and delivery. Becky and Darlene are both forced to search for additional income at the newly reopened Wellman Plastics plant on "The Conners," TUESDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/21/20)
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.
Guest starring is Danny Trejo as Tito, Katey Sagal as Louise and Rene Rosado as Emilio.
"Keep On Truckin' Six Feet Apart" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.
"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.
