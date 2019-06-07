Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Sunday, June 16, 2019

HALLOWEEN HORROR - Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) must think fast when action figures come to life, and our heroes find themselves living in a real-life horror movie. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Davy Perez. (#1404). Original Airdate 11/1/2018.

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show's 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God's decision to end this reality once and for all...





SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer ("Midnight Caller"), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens ("The Ringer") and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman").