Sydney Lemmon and Romy Reiner Cast in Fashion Satire THE PHILOSOPHY OF DRESS

According to Deadline, actors Sydney Lemmon and Romy Reiner have joined the cast of the upcoming fashion satire The Philosophy of Dress.

They join an ensemble that includes Eric Roberts, Marcia DeBonis, Jake Weary, Jonathan Higginbotham, Clara McGregor, Vera Bulder, model Jake Lively, fashion icon Amy Fine Collins and NYU Tisch freshman Gabriella O’Reilly.

The film is said to be "part American Psycho and part Devil Wears Prada" which follows two young designers in the NYC fashion scene as they navigate the complexities of their friendship and ambition.

The film is written by Jacob Potash and Cyrus Duff, who will direct.

Onscreen, Lemmon previously starred in Tár with Cate Blanchett and achieved critical praise for her performance in Job, which played Off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse last year.

Reiner appeared in the Netflix film You People and in a Season 11 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.